UAE President, World Central Kitchen CEO discuss boosting humanitarian aid to Gaza

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Erin Gore, Chief Executive Officer of World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US nonprofit organisation that specialises in providing food to people impacted by humanitarian crises.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, both sides explored ways to strengthen collaboration between key UAE entities and WCK, aiming to address the urgent humanitarian need in the Gaza Strip and maximise the delivery of aid to the area by land, air and sea.

The two sides discussed the UAE’s contribution towards mobilising support for the Amalthea maritime corridor initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, including the recent arrival of the first ship, carrying 200 tonnes of food and relief supplies, in cooperation with the UAE, WCK, and Cyprus, through the maritime corridor between Cyprus and Gaza.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian role played by World Central Kitchen around the world, especially in areas suffering from crises and disasters, and its efforts in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. He reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to work with the organisation and other regional and global partners to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s residents and enhance humanitarian support by all means possible.

Ms Gore noted her appreciation for the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the role of the UAE in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, referencing the fruitful cooperation witnessed between WCK and the UAE.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

