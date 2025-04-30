UAE security services thwart attempt to illegally transfer weapons, military equipment to Sudanese Armed Forces

UAE security services have foiled an attempt to illegally transfer weapons and military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces, the UAE's Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said on Wednesday.

Dr. Al Shamsi stated that the security services succeeded in preventing the transfer of a quantity of military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces following the arrest of members of a cell involved in unauthorised mediation, brokering and illicit trafficking of military equipment, without obtaining the necessary licences from relevant authorities.

The defendants were arrested during an inspection of ammunition in a private aircraft at one of the country’s airports. The plane was carrying approximately five million rounds of 7.54 x 62 mm Goryunov-type ammunition. Authorities also seized part of the financial proceeds from the deal in the possession of two suspects in their hotel rooms.

Al Shamsi said the investigation revealed the involvement of cell members from the Sudanese military leaders, including former intelligence Chief Salah Gosh, a former officer of the intelligence agency, a former advisor to the finance minister, and a political figure close to General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy Yasser Al-Atta. Several Sudanese businessmen were also implicated.

According to investigators, the cell members completed a military equipment deal involving Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, machine guns, and grenades worth millions of dollars. The arms were transferred from the Sudanese army to an importing company in the UAE using the HAWALADARS" transfer method. The transaction was facilitated through a company owned by a fugitive cell member working for the Sudanese Armed Forces, in coordination with Colonel Othman Al-Zubair, who is in charge of financial operations in the Sudanese military. Fake contracts and commercial invoices were used to falsely claim the payments were for a sugar import deal.

The investigation concluded that these deals were carried out at the request of the Sudanese Armed Forces’ Armament Committee, chaired by Al-Burhan and his deputy Al-Atta, with their full knowledge and approval. The cell members were directly assigned to broker and finalise the transactions by Ahmed Rabie Ahmed Al-Sayed, a political figure close to the Sudanese Commander-in-Chief and responsible for issuing end-user certificates and approvals.

Investigators confirmed that Salah Gosh played a central role in managing illegal military equipment trafficking within the UAE, in coordination with other cell members. The group earned $2.6 million in profit margin above the actual value of the two deals, which was distributed among themselves and several accomplices. Gosh’s share was found in the possession of suspect Khalid Youssef Mukhtar Youssef, a former intelligence officer and Gosh’s ex-chief of staff.

The seized shipment had arrived at a UAE airport aboard a private aircraft from a foreign country. The aircraft had landed to refuel and officially declared it was carrying a consignment of medical supplies. However, the military cargo was discovered under the supervision of the Public Prosecution, based on judicial warrants issued by the Attorney General.

Authorities also seized copies of the contracts related to the two deals, forged shipping documents, as well as audio recordings and messages exchanged among the cell members.

The investigation uncovered several companies owned by a Sudanese-Ukrainian businessman, including one operating in the UAE. These companies were found to have provided the Sudanese army with weapons, ammunition, grenades, and drones, in collaboration with the cell members and the military’s financial officer. One of the companies is listed under US sanctions.

The ongoing investigations revealed that the group's financial interests and profits are closely tied to the continuation of internal conflict in Sudan.

The Attorney-General stressed that this incident represents a grave breach of the UAE’s national security, turning its territory into a platform for illegal arms trafficking to a country experiencing civil strife, in addition to constituting criminal offenses punishable under law.

He concluded by stating that the Public Prosecution is continuing its investigation procedures in preparation for referring the suspects to urgent trial proceedings. Final results will be announced upon the completion of the investigation.

