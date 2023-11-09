UAE sends 25 tonnes of urgent relief aid to Palestinians in Gaza Strip as part of 'Tarahum for Gaza' Campaign

Today, the UAE dispatched a plane carrying 25 tonnes of food, medical, and relief supplies to El Arish city in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for entering the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Border Crossing, in coordination with the UN World Food Programme.

The provision of humanitarian aid is part of the ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign, which was launched by the UAE in October to collect and prepare relief packages aimed at mitigating the severity of the ongoing Palestinian humanitarian crisis of the most vulnerable groups, especially children and women.

The campaign has been organised in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, in collaboration with the World Food Programme, and with the participation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, multiple charity and humanitarian organisations in the UAE, volunteering centres, private sector organisations, large numbers of volunteers and media outlets.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, stressed that an air bridge was organised to carry food, medical, and relief supplies to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip. Al Shamsi emphasised that the UAE’s efforts reflect the country’s principles and deep-rooted values of fraternity and its commitment to providing support for neighbouring countries in times of crisis.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.