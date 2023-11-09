UAE sends further five planes carrying equipment for Gaza field hospital

The UAE has sent a further five planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 16 the total number of aircraft sent as part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

The cargo of these planes will be unloaded in the Egyptian city of El Arish, where all the equipment, supplies, and requirements necessary for the installation and operation of the UAE field hospital will be assembled.

The UAE has launched an air bridge over the past two days to transport the hospital's equipment as part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation in line with the country's efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which is facing exceptional and critical circumstances.

