UAE sends six planes carrying medical, food, relief supplies to Lebanon

The UAE has sent six planes carrying approximately 205 tonnes of medical, relief, food supplies, and shelter equipment to Lebanon to support the Lebanese people.

The aid, delivered over two days as part of the UAE’s air bridge within the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign, also included assistance in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

These supplies reflect the UAE's dedicated efforts, in cooperation with international partners, to provide urgent relief aid to Lebanon and help alleviate critical humanitarian and health challenges.

The dispatch of these planes follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to extend support and assistance to the Lebanese people, embodying the UAE’s commitment, both government and people, to stand by nations in times of crisis.

This humanitarian response aims to mitigate the severe impact of a shortage of medicines and medical supplies, which has affected thousands of families lacking essential healthcare services, particularly patients, children, the elderly, and women.

The "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign was announced across the UAE to support the Lebanese people. The campaign will run from Tuesday, 8th October until Monday, 21st October, and will see the participation of the community, institutions, and government and private organisations.

