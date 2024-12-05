UAE, Senegalese Presidents explore ways to deepen cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Senegalese President, who extended his congratulations on the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

President Faye expressed his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people, commending the strong ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to enhancing these relations for the benefit of their peoples.

The two leaders discussed UAE-Senegal relations and explored ways to deepen cooperation across various sectors, particularly in investment, economy, trade, and development, as well as other key areas that support their mutual interests and shared vision for achieving growth and prosperity.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with African nations, including Senegal, particularly in development fields. He noted that this aligns with the UAE's steadfast approach of forging effective international partnerships that promote shared progress and prosperity.

President Faye expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE for the first time since taking office. He reiterated his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two nations and commended the UAE's remarkable path of development.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying the guest president, which includes a number of ministers and senior officials in Senegal.

