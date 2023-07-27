UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi air force fighter jet crash

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the crash of a Royal Saudi air force fighter jet in Khamis Mushait, which resulted in the martyrdom of its crew.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy.

