'UAE Stands with Lebanon': First week sees collection of over AED110 million worth of relief material

The UAE’s two-week aid campaign for Lebanon, “UAE stands with Lebanon”, has in the initial week collected over AED110 million worth of food and medical supplies, shelter equipment and other relief materials.

The response of the UAE community, which includes people from around the world, demonstrated its humane spirit and the resonating legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The campaign was launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided immediate support to the Lebanese people by allocating US$100 million in urgent aid, and $30 million for Lebanese refugees in Syria. A total of 10 relief planes loaded with 450 tonnes of aid materials have been sent.

