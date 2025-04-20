UAE strongly condemns extremist calls to destruct Al-Aqsa Mosque, violations committed against Christians in Jerusalem

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the extremist incitement by Israeli settler organisations calling for the destruction of Al Aqsa Mosque and Qubbat Al Sakhrah (Dome of the Rock).

The UAE has also strongly condemned the violations committed against Christians in Jerusalem during Holy Saturday, including obstructing access to churches and acts of physical aggression, and has warned against the dangerous repercussions of these arbitrary acts, which risk exacerbating tensions and escalation in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s steadfast position on the importance of providing full protection of Islamic and Christian holy sites, and to halt the serious and provocative violations at Al-Aqsa mosque.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasised the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and historical status, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Qubbat Al Sakhrah, and the surrounding courtyards.

The Ministry also expressed the UAE's full solidarity and support for all measures implemented by Jordan to protect and preserve holy sites.

The Ministry held the Israeli authorities responsible for halting escalation and called for the implementation of efforts to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.

The Ministry called on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to find a political horizon that achieves a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international law.

