UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including parts of Occupied Palestinian Territory, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the publishing of an alleged “historic Israel” map by official accounts affiliated with the government of Israel, which include parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, considering this as a deliberate effort to expand the occupation and a blatant violation and contravention of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all provocative practices aimed at altering the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and all measures in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which threaten further escalation and tensions, and impede endeavours to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Furthermore, the Ministry underscored the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Ministry reiterated its call on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities to enhance peace and security by resolving long-standing issues and conflicts in the region.

The Ministry also stressed that regional peace is essential to reinforcing pillars of sustainable stability and security, and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for comprehensive development and dignity.

