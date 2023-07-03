UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Jenin and camp

The UAE strongly condemned the attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on the Palestinian city of Jenin and its camp through air strikes and shootings, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called for the immediate halt of repeated and escalating campaigns against the Palestinian people, and urged Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and violence in the occupied Palestinian territories and lead to a deterioration of the situation and perpetuation of the cycle of violence. The Ministry also called for abiding by the provisions of international law and Security Council resolutions.

The Ministry stressed the need to recommit to international efforts to achieve a ceasefire and revive the Middle East Peace Process, stressing the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts in this regard, as well as end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.