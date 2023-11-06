UAE strongly condemns Israeli Minister's statements on dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza Strip

The UAE has strongly condemned and expressed its strong denunciation of the disgraceful and unacceptable statements of Israeli Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu on dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. These statements constitute a violation of international law, as well as an incitement to commit grave violations of International Humanitarian Law such as war crimes, and raise grave concerns of an intent to commit genocide.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the threat of using nuclear weapons. The UAE stresses that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and provide them with necessary humanitarian assistance.

‎‏The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, stressing the importance of protecting civilians according to international law, including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

‎‏The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing the region from being drawn into new levels of violence, tension and instability.

