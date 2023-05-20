UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy in Khartoum

The UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic missions in accordance with the norms and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.

The Ministry underscored the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.