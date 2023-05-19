UAE supports all efforts to promote regional stability, peace: Mansour bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, said the UAE supports all efforts to promote stability and peace in the region.

During the 32nd Arab Summit held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, His Highness Sheikh Mansour stressed that the best way to ensure development and prosperity in the Arab region is through cooperation.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, for their hospitality and excellent preparations for the summit.

He then conveyed his appreciation to Algeria for its work as president of previous Arab summits and the Secretariat-General of the Arab League for preparing the summit.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour said that despite the region’s challenges, some hopeful developments could lead to the resolution of local conflicts, affirming the importance of building on related accomplishments.

He congratulated Syria for returning to its place among friendly countries during the summit, hoping it would get through its current difficulties and achieve stability and prosperity.

He also appealed to Arab countries to capitalise on positive developments to reinforce their cooperation and establish economic and developmental collaborations.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour called on the Sudanese people to solve their issues through dialogue and compromise to overcome the country’s crisis, expressing his gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating talks in Sudan and helping end the political deadlock.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed left Jeddah after he had participated in the 32nd Arab League Summit.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.