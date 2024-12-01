UAE, Syrian Presidents discuss developments in Syria over phone

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

During the call, His Highness and President Bashar Al-Assad discussed the latest developments in Syria, as well as various issues and topics of mutual interest.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's solidarity with Syria and its support in combating terrorism and extremism. He also reaffirmed the UAE's stance supporting all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability and development, while preserving Syria’s unity and sovereignty over its entire territories.

