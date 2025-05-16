UAE, US: Partnership for innovation, opportunity

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Technology at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke with CNN’s Becky Anderson today about how the decades-long US–UAE partnership is now increasingly focused on emerging technologies, as President Trump visits the UAE and the two nations mark a landmark US$1.4 trillion UAE investment commitment into the US economy.

‏“It’s a very important and historical trip” Sharaf said, explaining how cooperation on science and technology has become an increasingly important pillar of the US–UAE relationship.

“Even with the Emirates mission to Mars, our main partner and knowledge transfer partner was the United States. We couldn’t have done it if we didn’t work together hand in hand” he said.

‏He highlighted the UAE–US relationship has expanded across critical emerging technologies, including AI, quantum, and energy. “The US$1.4 trillion-dollar investment is a reflection of how strong the relationship has become. It is the result of decades of partnership between both nations.” Sharaf added.

‏The cooperation remains rooted in shared benefit and trust. “We always look at these opportunities as a win-win situation. Such investments will not just create opportunities for the UAE—whether economic, social, or regional impact—but also for the US economy, creating jobs and attracting talent in both countries.”

‏Sharaf also stressed the importance of collaboration in governing emerging technologies responsibly. “It is crucial that we have relationships where countries work closely, investments happen both ways, and we come up with governance systems for new technologies that, if misused, could have serious consequences.”

