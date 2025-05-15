UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held talks with US President Donald Trump on the strategic partnership between the UAE and US, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve shared interests.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The discussions took place during President Trump’s state visit to the UAE, where he was received by His Highness at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness welcomed the US President and emphasised the importance of this visit in advancing strategic cooperation between the two countries at all levels. He also commended President Trump’s efforts to enhance UAE-US relations since taking office, noting that the two nations share a vision of further progress and prosperity.

The two leaders explored opportunities to expand collaboration, particularly across the fields of investment, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, industry, and other areas that support the two countries’ determination to foster a more prosperous future.

They also addressed regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on containing regional escalation as a threat to security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that for over 50 years, the UAE and US have enjoyed a deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership founded on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests. In this regard, His Highness highlighted the long history of cooperation between the two nations across the political, economic, and cultural domains.

His Highness underscored the UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the United States in light of their longstanding efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world. This, he noted, is in line with the UAE’s unwavering support for global stability, peace, and development through multilateral international cooperation.

During the meeting, both leaders affirmed their joint aim to further enhance the UAE-US strategic partnership.

His Highness also emphasised that over the years, the UAE has remained a reliable partner of the United States in addressing common challenges. The UAE, His Highness stated, is determined to continue strengthening this friendship for the benefit of both nations and their peoples while working together in support of peace and stability regionally and globally.

His Highness pointed to the future-focused partnership between the UAE and US that has been further strengthened by President Trump's support, particularly in the fields of the new economy, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.

For his part, the US President praised the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming that relations between the UAE and US have reached new heights and continue to grow stronger. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Trump also celebrated the launch of a new 1GW AI cluster that will be housed within an Abu Dhabi-based AI campus.

To mark the state visit, His Highness hosted a dinner banquet in honour of President Trump and his accompanying delegation.

President Trump also signed the guestbook at Qasr Al Watan, expressing his pleasure at visiting the UAE and meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He affirmed the enduring and strategic nature of US-UAE relations and the continued efforts of both nations to reinforce these ties in support of shared development, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of ministers and senior officials, as well as the delegation accompanying the US President.

