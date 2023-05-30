UAE-USA land forces conduct 'Iron Union 19' joint exercise

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, watched the joint UAE-USA exercise dubbed “Iron Union 19” staged in the UAE.
The joint exercise features military scenarios which aim to strengthen joint coordination and upgrade combat readiness.
The exercise is part of the UAE Ministry of Defence's strategy to raise combat readiness and build tactical proficiency.
