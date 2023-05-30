1.01 AM Wednesday, 31 May 2023
31 May 2023
UAE-USA land forces conduct 'Iron Union 19' joint exercise

Published
By WAM

Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, watched the joint UAE-USA exercise dubbed “Iron Union 19” staged in the UAE.

The joint exercise features military scenarios which aim to strengthen joint coordination and upgrade combat readiness.

The exercise is part of the UAE Ministry of Defence's strategy to raise combat readiness and build tactical proficiency.

 

The page was last updated on: 30 May 2023 21:52