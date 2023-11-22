UAE welcomes announcement of humanitarian pause in Gaza and expresses hope of a permanent ceasefire

The UAE has welcomed the announcement of a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, and the agreement to exchange detainees between the Palestinians and Israel, expressing hope this would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States, which resulted in this agreement that stipulates a four-day ceasefire allowing for the exchange of detainees and prisoners, and the delivery of relief aid and humanitarian assistance. The Ministry expressed its aspirations for the agreement to expedite an end to the crisis and prevent further suffering for the brotherly Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its hope that this step will facilitate the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief and humanitarian aid, particularly to the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The UAE stresses the importance of returning to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The UAE will continue working alongside the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to intensify efforts aimed at providing the needed support and assistance to the endeavours aiming to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

