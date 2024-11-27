UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement between Lebanon, Israel

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement and implementation of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, and expressed hope that this agreement will lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the United States in reaching this agreement, highlighting it as a significant step to prevent further suffering of the brotherly Lebanese people.

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed the UAE’s steadfast position and unwavering support to Lebanon, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the restoration of its position at the Arab, regional and international level.

The Ministry further expressed hope that the agreement would lead to the full implementation of Resolution 1701, to restore peace and security for civilians, de-escalate tensions, and initiate diplomatic dialogue to restore security, and safety to achieve the interests of the region’s peoples and fulfil their aspirations of stability, prosperity, and peace.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.