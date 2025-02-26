6.46 AM Thursday, 27 February 2025
27 February 2025
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

Published
By WAM

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the convening of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, affirming its support for efforts aimed at fostering peace, development and prosperity in the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's firm position and commitment to Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people, and supporting all endeavors aimed at achieving their aspirations for security, peace, and stability.

The page was last updated on: 27 February 2025 06:25