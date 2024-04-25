UAE welcomes report of independent review panel on UNRWA performance

The UAE has welcomed the report of the independent review panel on the performance of the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which affirmed its crucial role in supporting relief and development efforts for the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s unwavering position to support the agency and its endeavours, and stressed the country’s commitment to support humanitarian aid operations carried out by the United Nations in the Gaza Strip and other areas in need.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of the international community providing support to the agency’s efforts and maintaining its ability to provide sustainable services and assistance to the Palestinian refugees in light of the critical conditions due to the ongoing Israeli violations.

Moreover, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to closely collaborate with the United Nations and international partners to intensify efforts aimed at mitigating the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.