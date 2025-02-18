UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the talks between the Russian and US delegations, which were initiated in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, regarding the Ukrainian crisis. The UAE expressed hope that these talks will serve as a significant step towards bridging differences, fostering communication and advancing dialogue to bring an end to the nearly three year long conflict.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of Saudi Arabia in hosting the talks, which reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting international peace efforts, and achieving global stability and prosperity.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting peaceful resolutions to conflicts, and promoting international cooperation in addressing global challenges. The Ministry further emphasised the importance of prioritising diplomacy and constructive dialogue among the relevant parties, as well as collaboration, to achieve security, peace, and stability both regionally and globally.

