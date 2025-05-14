UAE welcomes Trump’s announcement to lift sanctions on Syria

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement made by U.S. President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Syria, considering it a significant step to support the development and prosperity of Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed its unwavering support for achieving the aspirations of the Syrian people, and commended the efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard.

The Ministry expressed hope that these developments will contribute to economic recovery and a reconstruction phase, which would achieve development and stability for the brotherly Syrian people.

Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated the UAE's steadfast position in supporting all endeavors aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, peaceful coexistence, and development.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.