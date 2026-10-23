UK tells public to keep three days' emergency supplies at home
The British government said the internet outage showed the importance of its newly launched "Be Ready" campaignReuters
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Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets fire and rescue personnel, during the inaugural Wildfires '27 Resilience Summit on strengthening community preparedness, at the National Resilience Centre of Excellence, Aintree, Britain, October 23, 2026. (Reuters)
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