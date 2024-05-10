11.47 PM Friday, 10 May 2024
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

By WAM

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly backed a Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member by recognising it as qualified to join and recommending the U.N. Security Council “reconsider the matter favourably", Reuters reported.

The assembly adopted a resolution with 143 votes in favor and 9 against, while 25 countries abstained. It does not give the Palestinians full U.N. membership, but recognises them as qualified to join.

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member - a move that would effectively recognise a Palestinian state.

The resolution "determines that the State of Palestine ... should therefore be admitted to membership" and it "recommends that the Security Council reconsider the matter favourably."

