UN report refutes Sudanese army claims, UAE Permanent Mission issues statement

The Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations has reiterated the UAE's call for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to end this civil war without pre-conditions, engage in peace talks, and facilitate access to life-saving aid into and throughout Sudan.

The mission issued a statement following the release of the UN Panel of Experts Report on Sudan. The report highlights grave violations committed by both warring parties against civilians and categorically refutes unsubstantiated allegations made by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the UAE.

The report also refuted the Sudanese Army's allegations against the UAE, finding no verifiable evidence of UAE involvement in the conflict. The UAE affirms this with full transparency, highlighting its consistent support for the Sudanese people through humanitarian aid and continuous diplomatic efforts to enhance security and stability.

The report underscored the UAE's credibility and its complete adherence to the international law and UN charters. Furthermore, it revealed the Sudanese Army's attempts to distort facts and smear the UAE's reputation, all without presenting any evidence, in a bid to conceal the crimes and violations committed against civilians in Sudan.

The report presented clear and irrefutable evidence disproving the baseless allegations and false narratives circulated by the Sudanese Armed Forces. These claims were not supported by the facts documented by the United Nations Panel of Experts, thereby confirming their falsehood and affirming that the UAE bears no responsibility for the biased accusations previously promoted through media campaigns associated with the Sudanese Army.

In its statement, the UAE Permanent Mission said that the UN Security Council’s report highlighted widespread atrocities, including indiscriminate airstrikes and attacks on civilians, crimes of conflict-related sexual violence, and weaponisation of humanitarian aid.

"It is regrettable that one of the warring parties, the SAF, has repeatedly made baseless accusations against the UAE to distract international attention from their own atrocities, including the use of chemical weapons," the statement added. “This report provides no support for the SAF’s unsubstantiated allegations. It does not make a single finding against the UAE.”

The UAE reiterated its clear call on the SAF and the Rapid Support Forces to end this civil war without pre-conditions, engage in peace talks, and facilitate access to life-saving aid into and throughout Sudan. The international community must unify its efforts behind a credible political process that leads to a civilian-led government, independent from the military, and ultimately to lasting peace and stability for the Sudanese people.

