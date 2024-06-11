UN Security Council adopts US resolution calling for immediate, complete ceasefire in Gaza

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in three phases to end the war in Gaza, with US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield telling members "today, we voted for peace".

Adopted by a large majority with 14 votes in favour and 1 abstaining, the resolution urges both parties to fully implement the terms of the proposal “without delay and without condition”.

In a statement carried by Reuters, Hamas welcomed the UN Security Council resolution backing a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it is ready to cooperate with mediators over implementing the principles of the plan.

The United States-drafted text announced on 31st May by President Joe Biden has already been accepted by Israel.

In the resolution, the Security Council rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of the enclave.

The text also reiterates the Council’s “unwavering commitment” to the vision of the two-state solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

“In this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority,” the resolution added.

