UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Japan resolution on Afghan women and girls

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted today a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates and Japan, in their capacities as co-penholders on the Afghanistan file, that condemns the Taliban’s decision banning Afghan women from working for the UN in Afghanistan.

The resolution was co-sponsored by more than 90 UN member states, including, for the first time, more than 28 Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“By adopting this resolution, the UN Security Council is sending an unequivocal message of condemnation and a clear call for the swift reversal, not only of this latest ban, but of others restricting the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan,” said Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. “Stability, economic recovery, and political reconciliation are not possible in Afghanistan without the inclusion of Afghan women and girls.”

The resolution calls for the full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan; stresses the urgent need to continue addressing the dire economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan; and recognises the need to use assets belonging to Afghanistan’s Central Bank for the Afghan people’s benefit.

The resolution also reaffirms the indispensable role of women in Afghan society and expresses deep concern over the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women in Afghanistan.

The full text of the resolution is available here:

https://uaeun.org/statement/uae-unsc-eovafg-27apr/

