United Arab Emirates demonstrates allegations made by Sudanese Armed Forces are baseless

During a hearing before the international Court of Justice (ICJ) the UAE firmly rejected the unfounded allegations made by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). The SAF failed to present any credible evidence, exposing a weak and illegitimate case with no legal basis, and failed to meet any evidentiary standard. The UAE strongly addressed the allegations during the hearing demonstrating the claims brought in front of the ICJ have no factual basis.

During the hearing, the UAE’s delegation stated: “We [the UAE] should not be here today. There is clearly no basis for the Court’s jurisdiction in this case. The UAE’s reservation to Article IX of the Genocide Convention is a legitimate exercise of state sovereignty. The country participates today out of respect for the Court and the principles of international law and justice, even as it firmly maintains a consistent position on jurisdiction.”

Furthermore, the UAE reaffirmed that: “Since the very beginning of this conflict, the UAE has worked tirelessly to try to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people. The UAE has engaged with partners, including the United Nations, to deliver over USD 600 million of assistance. It has established field hospitals in the neighboring states of Chad and South Sudan to assist those fleeing the fighting with doctors and nurses treating all of those in need, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation.”

The delegation further stressed: “The UAE has been clear and consistent in its position on Sudan. There is no military solution to this conflict. The UAE has called for a ceasefire; for humanitarian pauses to facilitate the delivery of aid; and for accountability for violations of international law by the two warring factions, the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces. Moreover, the UAE has called for a political process to transition to civilian rule, and it supported and engaged in regional and international mediation efforts to bring an end to the fighting, from Jeddah, to Manama, to US-led mediation efforts last year in Switzerland.”

“In stark contrast, the applicant [the SAF] has single-mindedly pursued a military victory at the expense of a peaceful resolution to this conflict. They rejected calls to return to talks in Jeddah. They walked away from discussions in Manama. They refused to attend the US-led mediation in Switzerland. The SAF rushes to this podium in The Hague, but for two years it has left its seat at the negotiation table empty,” the UAE delegation added.

Speaking immediately after the hearing concluded, Reem Ketait, Deputy Assistant Minister of Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UAE Co-Agent, said: "Today, we addressed the misleading application by the SAF which was completely devoid of evidence and without legal basis, completely distorting the Genocide Convention and the requirements of State responsibility. This is not a legitimate legal action; it is a cynical PR stunt, designed to distract from the SAF’s own record of atrocities. We reiterate, this is a war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, we support no party. We support peace, humanitarian aid, and a return to civilian government”

Ameirah Obaid AlHefeiti, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and UAE Court Agent, added: “The Sudanese Armed Forces’ application to the ICJ is an attempt to divert attention from its own legal and moral responsibility for its criminal acts and the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the country. Atrocities credibly attributed to the SAF over the past two years include widespread extrajudicial and targeted killings of civilians, indiscriminate attacks on populated areas, including with chemical weapons, and the obstruction of humanitarian access. It is clear that the SAF seeks to instrumentalize the Court for its own political self-interest, rather than committing to international efforts towards peace in Sudan. The Sudanese people deserve peace and dignity, and deserve a civilian-led government that puts their interests and their priorities first and foremost.”

