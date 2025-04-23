United Arab Emirates, Ireland hold first round of political consultations in Abu Dhabi to mark 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Ireland convened the inaugural round of political consultations in Abu Dhabi. The session was co-chaired by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and Gerard Keown, Director General and Political Director at Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

The consultations mark a significant milestone in the UAE-Ireland bilateral relationship, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries. Both sides highlighted developments achieved across diverse sectors and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening ties. Nusseibeh noted the forward-looking partnership built on shared values and expansion in cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest from water, food and energy security, to Artificial Intelligence and space research to cooperation in the multilateral arena.

Discussions in the consultations addressed how to accelerate cooperation across a range of vital sectors, particularly trade and investment. The continuous growth in bilateral non-oil trade, which has increased by 9% in 2023, will be compounded by the positive decision to launch the negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the European Union (EU).

The two sides also discussed viewpoints on key regional and international developments, with particular focus on the Middle East Peace Process, European security, and developments in the Horn of Africa with a focus on promoting de-escalation and diplomacy across these conflicts.

Both sides expressed their appreciation for the open and constructive discussions and agreed to continue holding consultations on a regular basis as part of ongoing efforts to advance shared objectives and deepen political engagement.

Attendees on the UAE side included: Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Sciences and Technology, Mohammed Homoud Alshamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland, Reem Ketait, Deputy Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, Shaima Gargash, Director of Energy and Sustainability Department, and Hind AlShraim, Deputy Director of European Affairs Department.

Attendees from the Irish side included: Alison Milton, Irish Ambassador to the UAE, and Sean O’Regan, Director of Gulf and Middle East Unit, Department of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Ireland.

