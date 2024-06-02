United Arab Emirates, People's Republic of China issue joint statement on state visit of President of UAE to PRC

The United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China (PRC) have issued a joint statement on the occasion of the State Visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the People's Republic of China from 30 to 31 May 2024.

Following is the full text of the joint statement:

1. At the invitation of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, paid a state visit to the people's Republic of China from 30 to 31 May 2024 with the aim of strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership relations linking the two friendly countries and peoples.

2. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency President Xi Jinping exchanged views in depth in an atmosphere of friendship, and reached important and wide-ranging consensus, during which the two sides discussed ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give it new dimensions in areas of mutual interest to serve the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples. A number of international and regional issues of common interest were also discussed, and the importance of strengthening international peace and security to serve the international community was emphasised.

3. The two sides agreed on joint coordination with the international community with the aim of promoting economic globalisation and international cooperation to meet common challenges and support the common values of all mankind.

4. The two sides recognise the importance of the Five Principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual benefit, peaceful coexistence and equality in this year, which marks the 70th anniversary of the issuance of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and work together to build the Chinese-Emirati community for a common future and the community of a common future for humanity. The UAE side welcomed President Xi Jinping's Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative.

5. The UAE side extended warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and recorded a high assessment of the great development achievements by the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, praising the Chinese development concept that serves the aspirations and goals of the friendly government and people of China.

6. During the meeting, the two sides pointed out that the year 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, which have witnessed great achievements since establishment in 1984. The parties recalled the historic visit of President Yang Shangkun to the United Arab Emirates in December 1989 and the historic visit of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in May 1990, which laid the foundation stone for a sustainable bilateral partnership based on mutual trust, joint cooperation and the willingness to gain more achievements in various fields of mutual interest.

7. The two sides noted that the state visit by H.E. President Xi Jinping to the UAE in July 2018 and the state visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to China in July 2019 are milestones in the history of the development of Sino-Emirati relations, noting that the two countries celebrated the 6th anniversary of the declaration of the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership relations during President Xi Jinping's visit to the UAE, which represented a milestone in the record of bilateral relations between the two countries.

8. The two sides praised the historical ties between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China and the common goals shared by the two countries, the most important of which are achieving growth and prosperity for their two friendly peoples, strengthening the pillars of sustainable development, consolidating tolerance, openness and dialogue, building bridges of communication, working to consolidate regional and international peace and stability, adhering to firm principles of mutual respect, cooperation, equality, mutual benefit and exchange of views, especially in light of current international developments and events.

9. The two sides praised the work of the 10th session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum in the presence of the leaders of the two friendly countries and the results achieved by all parties, stressing their aspiration to increase Arab-Chinese cooperation to serve common interests.

10. The two sides have signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of Belt and Road Initiative, investment and trade, science and technology, tourism, health, culture, statistics, higher education as well as Chinese language teaching, intellectual property, peaceful uses of nuclear energy, tolerance and coexistence.

11. The two sides commended the importance of developing comprehensive strategic partnership relations between China and the UAE, and agreed to continue joint communication and coordination, intensify mutual visits and consultations between the leaders of the two countries and officials at all levels, strengthen communication and coordination on bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual interest to preserve the common interests of the two countries and the aspirations of their two friendly peoples. The two sides also stressed their keenness to strengthen joint coordination and work together to resolve international and regional issues in order to achieve peace, stability, development and prosperity for all the peoples of the region and the world as well.

12. The two sides stressed the continuation of firm and joint support on issues related to the sovereignty and independence of their countries, territorial integrity and security, peaceful settlement of disputes, refusal to interfere in the internal affairs of states in any way, violate their sovereignty, respect the principles of good-neighborliness and consider the vital and common interests of both parties.

13. The UAE side stressed that it continues to firmly adhere to the One-China Principle and that Taiwan is an integral part of China, supports the Chinese side's position on issues related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports the achievement of Chinese reunification, and rejects external interference in internal Chinese affairs.

14. The United Arab Emirates commends China's efforts in caring for its Chinese Muslim citizens, including in Xinjiang region, and supporting national cohesion, stability and security. It supports all the precautionary measures to combat terrorism, violence and de-radicalization that China is taking to maintain the protection and stability of its territory, and rejects all forms of extremism, terrorism and actions that would endanger national unity.

15. The United Arab Emirates has emphasised the strength and durability of economic and trade relations with the people's Republic of China, which is the first trading partner of the United Arab Emirates, as it has maintained its lead on the list of the country's trading partners for several years, and the value of non-oil intra-trade between the two countries reached almost 81 billion dollars in 2023, achieving a growth of 4.2% compared to 2022. The United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China are striving to move forward towards a new stage of growth and prosperity in economic and trade relations between the two countries and achieve fruitful results in many activities and sectors of mutual interest, looking forward to reaching the volume of bilateral trade to 200 billion US dollars by 2030.

16. The two sides stressed the importance of establishing a high-level Joint Committee to enhance investment cooperation between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, highlighting the importance of this committee in establishing a dialogue mechanism for communication and cooperation, deepening and encouraging investment cooperation and directing strategic investments between the two countries, which will have a positive impact on strengthening economic partnership and providing promising opportunities for investors, businessmen, company owners and entrepreneurs in the markets of the two countries, to benefit the economies of the two friendly countries.

17. The two sides stressed the importance of the role of the UAE - China Business Council in enhancing economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, encouraging exports, raising the level of exchange of goods and services, introducing and encouraging economic and investment opportunities between the two countries, exchanging information and supporting companies to enhance cooperation in the field of industrial and supply chains through participation in the China International Supply Chain Exhibition, according to a systematic framework that achieves the goals set and defined between the two countries.

18. The two sides stressed their keenness to continuously support trade and investment partnership relations, facilitate trade and investment, and develop tourism through the Joint Economic and Trade Committee between the two countries, and welcomed the establishment of the China-UAE Economic Forum during the visit of the delegation of the UAE Ministry of economy and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. The two sides agreed on the important role of the central banks ' digital currency in facilitating cross-border trade and investment, where it was emphasized to continue deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the framework of the memorandum of understanding on enhancing cooperation in the digital currency of central banks signed between the two central banks of the two countries. In this regard, the people's Republic of China praised the UAE for conducting the first cross-border payment of the central banks 'digital currency “digital dirham" directly with China worth AED50 million through the M-Bridge platform, which opened the way to facilitate business and investment between the two friendly countries.

19. The two sides stressed the importance of air transport relations in promoting trade, investment, personnel movement, trade, cultural and tourist exchange between the two countries, encouraging airlines of the two countries to strengthen cooperation, increasing air routes and flights between the two countries, in order to meet the needs of the air transport market, and enhancing communication and coordination between the civil aviation authorities of both sides to take positive measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in this field.

20. The UAE reaffirmed its support for the "Belt and Road" Initiative and congratulated the People's Republic of China on the success of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which was held in October 2023. The people's Republic of China also appreciated the distinguished participation of the United Arab Emirates in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stressing the keenness of the two sides to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields, including cooperation in joint investment in other countries within the framework of the "Belt and Road “Initiative.

21. The two sides expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the fields of Innovation, digital economy, science, nurture open source projects and implement them commercially, in addition to science and technology, the qualification of technical cadres, clean energy, infrastructure, and all industrial fields, including precision and vital industries, through finding joint investment opportunities in both countries, stressing their keenness to enhance integration in supply chains to achieve economic and investment growth that contributes to achieving the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

22. The People's Republic of China praised the distinguished role played by the United Arab Emirates during its non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council in the period 2022-2023, including the adoption of resolution 2720, which was drafted by the UAE in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war on Gaza and affirming the Council's commitment to the vision of a Two-State solution and resolution no. 2686 on "tolerance, international peace and security" during the UAE's Presidency of the UN Security Council, the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Guidelines on the threats posed by the use of drone systems for terrorist purposes during its chairmanship of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the Security Council, in addition to the efforts made by the UAE as a Penholder of the Afghanistan file.

23. The two sides demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, while stressing the need to implement the relevant Security Council resolutions, most notably 2728 (2024), 2720 (2023) and 2712 (2023). They also stressed the importance of prioritizing the safe, rapid, unhindered and large-scale delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance to the people in dire need in Gaza, and both sides reaffirmed support for the Two-State Solution and establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

24. The people's Republic of China congratulated the United Arab Emirates on its success in hosting the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28”, which resulted in an exceptional achievement represented by the “Emirates Agreement", a historic agreement on climate, which was approved by 198 parties marking the beginning of a new phase and era of global climate action, and both sides stressed the importance of building on this Agreement and working on its implementation. The UAE side appreciated China's leading role in global climate change governance and thanked the Chinese side for its contribution to the success of COP28 and the initiatives they contributed to its success.

25. The people's Republic of China also congratulated the UAE on hosting the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, which led to positive results that contribute to solving global economic challenges and strengthening international economic and trade interdependence. The two sides stressed their keenness to make joint efforts to implement the outcomes of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference with practical steps.

26. The People's Republic of China also expressed its support for the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to reach a peaceful solution to the issue of the three islands, the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, through bilateral negotiations in accordance with the rules of international law and to resolve this issue in accordance with international legitimacy.

27. The two sides stressed the importance of working to protect the security and safety of sea lanes and supply chains and called on the international community to cooperate in joint work and coordination to secure international navigation and supply chains, stressing that tensions in the Sea Shipping Lanes and the obstruction of supply will lead to serious repercussions affecting the international economy, security and international interests.

28. The two sides stressed the importance of upholding the multilateral trading system, of which the World Trade Organization is the focus, based on rules and characterized by non-discrimination, justice, openness, inclusiveness and transparency, so as to contribute to achieving common development and prosperity.

29. The two sides confirmed their determination and willingness to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the BRICS Group in order to achieve the common goals and aspirations of the organization.

30. The two sides expressed their categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and the fact that this scourge must not be linked to any race or religion, stressing their keenness to strengthen communication and joint coordination to combat terrorism and extremism and consolidate the values of moderation and tolerance in cooperation with the international community to ensure a prosperous future free from terrorism and extremism, which in turn will contribute to achieving a bright future for all mankind.

31. The people's Republic of China expressed its thanks to the United Arab Emirates for hosting the 10th Session of the symposium on Arab - Chinese relations and dialogue between civilizations of the Arab - Chinese Cooperation forum under the title: "Dialogue of Civilisations for Sustainable Development", which was held in Abu Dhabi on October 24-25, 2023. The two sides stressed their readiness to promote dialogue among civilisations and their full support for strengthening Arab - Chinese strategic partnership relations based on comprehensive cooperation and joint development for a better future and pushing it to wider horizons and achieving more achievements at all levels.

32. The two sides stressed their keenness to continue exchanging experiences in the field of environment and climate change and using the latest services supported by modern technology to preserve the environment and upgrade sustainable services that keep pace with global trends.

33. The two sides stressed their keenness to explore new cooperation opportunities in the field of food and water security, which includes the exchange of scientific expertise and used technology and the search for joint investment opportunities that serve the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries.

34. The two sides stressed their keenness to build on their joint leading role in the political and technical fields of climate and environmental action, after launching a joint statement on uniting their efforts to confront climate change and protect biodiversity on the sidelines of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in order to cooperate with the host countries of the upcoming sessions of the United Nations Conferences on Climate Change and Biodiversity, in order to coordinate efforts to implement the provisions of both the historic "UAE Agreement" and the "Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework".

35. The two sides stressed the importance of ensuring energy security and sustainability, and their keenness to strengthen cooperation in the field of renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, strategic storage, hydrogen and ammonia, and the two sides agreed to consult regarding promoting cooperation in the storage of crude oil, and continue to encourage and support the companies of the two countries to enhance coordination in this field and the adoption of Science and technology technologies and sustainable and international specifications in all works including oil and gas exploration, extraction, refining and transportation in sustainable ways.

36. The two sides affirmed their keenness to strengthen cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, recognizing the vital role played by nuclear energy in promoting development, sustainability, energy security and environmental protection, and confirmed their intention to discuss ways to establish joint and model projects, including nuclear power plants, and to upgrade cooperation in the fields of research and development and exchange experiences in the field of peaceful nuclear technology in order to support the development of peaceful nuclear energy as a stable, clean and efficient energy source for future generations and with the aim of achieving the highest levels of nuclear security and non-proliferation in accordance with international standards.

37. The two sides stressed the importance of consolidating and strengthening bilateral work and strategic partnership in all areas of common interest between the two countries. They also expressed their interest in strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors under the field of transport, and welcomed to continue to discuss further aspects of cooperation in the same sector. The two sides praised the stages of development of the level of cooperation between the UAE and the people's Republic of China in the field of sustainable transport.

38. The two sides stressed their keenness to explore opportunities for academic and scientific cooperation in the field of Science and technology.

39. The two sides stressed their keenness to cooperate in the field of technology and innovation and encourage companies working in this field to explore investment opportunities and joint projects in order to reach achievements that serve the aspirations of the two friendly countries in this field. The two sides will work to create a responsible and transparent market in order to achieve the above-mentioned goals.

40. The two sides appreciated the exploration of opportunities for cooperation between the governments of the two countries in the field of space, agreeing to strengthen scientific cooperation between the Chinese and Emirati sides in the fields of outer space exploration.

41. The two sides stressed their great keenness to strengthen cooperation in the fields of combating organized crimes and cybercrimes, especially fraud by using telecommunications means, online gambling, money laundering, human trafficking, drugs, illegal immigration and combating all their forms.

42. The two sides expressed their appreciation for cooperation and joint coordination in the defense, military and security fields, enhancing mutual visits and participating in training, exhibitions and official events between the two countries, stressing their keenness to exchange experiences in order to raise the efficiency of military employees and security institutions in the two friendly countries. In this regard, the two sides praised the success of the Falcon Shield 2023 Joint Exercise between the air force of the United Arab Emirates and the air force of the People's Republic of China, which was held in August 2023, stressing their keenness to hold joint exercises in the future to serve the common aspirations and goals of the two friendly countries.

43. The two sides expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the field of medical research, combating diseases and epidemics, exchange experiences in the field of drug manufacturing and treatment of incurable diseases and ailments.

44. The two sides expressed their support in strengthening cultural and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries, which includes enhancing cultural and artistic communication between the two countries at the official and people-to-people level, holding cultural and artistic activities in both countries, providing support for tourism cooperation and personnel exchange between the two sides, thus contributing to the consolidation of understanding and civilizational dialogue.

45. The two sides fully stressed the important role of educational communication in enhancing acquaintance and friendship between the two countries, and the two sides will continue to enhance communication and mutual visits between students, teachers and researchers at all levels, encourage educational institutions of the two countries to conduct joint scientific research, qualify the competent, promote Chinese language teaching in Emirati schools, and conduct practical cooperation in the fields of Basic Education, Higher Education, Vocational Education, Digital Education and others.

46. In conclusion, the two sides stressed the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation in all fields within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership linking the two friendly countries, and urged government institutions and the private sector to participate in conferences, meetings and events organized in both countries, which would contribute to the consolidation of bilateral cooperation between them and elevate the level of comprehensive strategic partnership to wider horizons.

47. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to H.E. President Xi Jinping, the Chinese leadership and the friendly Chinese people for the warm welcome and hospitality received by His Highness and his accompanying delegation during his visit to the People's Republic of China, which had the best impact on the consolidation of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.