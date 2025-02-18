United Arab Emirates, Ukraine issue joint statement

During the official visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to the UAE from 16th to 17th February 2025, the Ukrainian President met with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On this occasion, the two sides have issued the following joint statement to mark the occasion of the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the UAE.

Both leaders expressed their appreciation for the level of engagement between their nations and welcomed the shared commitment to elevate their bilateral relationship through the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). They recognised the steady and positive development of relations over the past three decades and underscored the importance of frequent exchanges and collaborative peace efforts, particularly regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The leaders also commended the UAE's active participation in key Ukrainian-related events, such as the Fourth Crimea Platform, the First Peace Summit on Ukraine, Ukraine's Recovery Conference, the Mine Action Conference, and the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Formula.

Both leaders reaffirmed their firm commitment to working together to promote respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations and renewed their commitment to support serious dialogue, leading to a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace for Ukraine.

During the June 2024 Peace Summit on Ukraine, the UAE reflected its willingness to reinforce peacemaking efforts and deploy all its relevant resources and tools to support a sustainable end to the ongoing conflict. Ukraine expressed its confidence in the UAE's commitment to peace and gratitude for the UAE's efforts. Ukraine also praised the UAE's leadership on promoting dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and support for international law and expressed its hope for continued UAE high-level engagement in future efforts for peace for Ukraine.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across key priority areas, including trade, humanitarian assistance, agriculture, medical aid, education, and technology. They also explored potential partnerships in emerging sectors such as food security, logistics, infrastructure, science and digital transformation.

1. Trade and Economic Relations:

Both leaders emphasised the importance of expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries and expressed their commitment to boosting investment flows and revitalising key platforms such as the UAE-Ukraine Business Council as well as the UAE-Ukraine Intergovernmental Joint Commission in 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

They also highlighted the need for increased public and private sector collaboration in efforts to foster stronger economic ties and build on the outcomes of the third session of the Ukrainian-Emirati Joint Commission held in Kyiv in 2018, which focused on enhancing trade, investment, energy, and infrastructure cooperation.

Upon signing the UAE-Ukraine CEPA, both countries commended the efforts in finalising the agreement. They highlighted the significant economic benefits, underscoring the potential of the CEPA to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, reduce trade barriers, and open new opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

The UAE expressed its desire for the CEPA to provide an institutional basis through which it can contribute to Ukraine's post-conflict recovery and reconstruction. The agreement is anticipated to boost economic integration, enhance market access for goods and services, and create a more predictable environment for business, fostering long-term growth and regional stability for both nations.

2. Humanitarian Assistance and Exchange Efforts

In humanitarian assistance, both sides discussed the UAE's proactive efforts, including supplying tons of food, medical supplies, and ambulances delivered via aircraft as part of emergency relief efforts to assist Ukrainian civilians. The Ukrainian side appreciated the generous support of the successful "Room for Childhood" project, completed in 2024.

Both sides also agreed to support the next initiative of the Olena Zelenska Foundation (First Lady Foundation), aimed at constructing 10 new homes for large foster families in Ukraine, with the UAE affirming its readiness to contribute to this effort. The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to the UAE for its steadfast humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

The two leaders discussed the urgent humanitarian needs in energy, fuel, demining, and medical supplies, recognising the critical importance of these sectors in addressing ongoing crisis. In response, the UAE reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at alleviating the conflict's humanitarian impact.

This commitment was further reinforced through the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UAE Humanitarian Assistance Agency and the Olena Zelenska Foundation. This partnership is poised to strengthen the UAE's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian relief, medical aid, and support for infrastructure rebuilding.

The Ukrainian side expressed appreciation for the UAE's pivotal role in facilitating the 12th exchange of captives, the most recent of which took place in February 2025, marking a significant milestone in ongoing efforts.

3. Cooperation in Food Security and Energy

Both leaders expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in food security and energy, recognising their shared responsibility to address global challenges. The UAE and Ukraine agreed to explore new avenues for collaboration in these critical sectors, with a focus on ensuring stable and sustainable food supplies and advancing energy solutions. They acknowledged the importance of innovative approaches in agriculture and energy to support both sides and the broader region.

Emphasising the significance of mutual support, the leaders pledged to work together to develop strategies that will strengthen food security and bolster energy resilience, contributing to the well-being of their citizens and the global community.

In addition to discussions on food security and energy, the leaders emphasised the vital role of the Grain from Ukraine and Food from Ukraine initiatives in contributing to global food stability. Both sides agreed on the importance of sustaining the flow of Ukrainian grain to international markets, particularly to regions facing food insecurity.

They also addressed ongoing humanitarian initiatives, particularly in Syria, and reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating on global challenges.

The leaders underscored the need for essential relief and fostering long-term solutions to support vulnerable populations in Syria and around the world.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the Humanitarian Sector:

• [MoU with Olena Zelenska Foundation – "Room for Childhood" Construction of 10 new homes for large foster families] – Sultan Mohamed AlShamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development and Organisations Affairs of the UAE, and Nina Horbachova, Director of Olena Zelenska Foundation of Ukraine, aimed at facilitating the construction of 10 new foster homes in Ukraine, with plans to expand and build more in the future.

