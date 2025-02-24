US designates 16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petrochemical industry

The U.S. Department of State today designated16 entities and vessels for their involvement in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical industry.

Tammy Bruce, Department Spokesperson, said the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are concurrently sanctioning a combined total of 22 persons and identifying 13 vessels as blocked property, across multiple jurisdictions, for their involvement in Iran’s oil industry.

‘’This network of illicit shipping facilitators obfuscates and deceives its role in loading and transporting Iranian oil for sale to buyers in Asia,'' she added.

