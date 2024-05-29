US elections driven more by local issues than foreign affairs, say panellists at AMF

The first day of the Arab Media Forum, held on Day 2 of the Arab Media Summit, featured a panel discussion titled ‘Media Perspective: Impact of US Elections on the Region’. The discussion highlighted the significant ramifications this US election year holds for the Middle East, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



Moderated by TV anchor Naoufer Ramoul from Dubai Media, the session featured Dr. Raghida Dergham, Executive Chairman of the Beirut Institute and columnist for Annahar and The National; Dr. Mohammad Al Rumaihi, Professor of Political Sociology at Kuwait University; and Abdel Latif El Menawy, journalist and columnist.



Panellists agreed that key factors influencing the US elections are predominantly local, with immigration being the primary concern for American voters. Dr. Mohammad Al Rumaihi emphasised that differences in views with the US do not equate to enmity. The strong ties between the US and countries in the Arab world, especially the GCC region, make it essential to maintain positive relations.



Abdel Latif El Menawy observed that American policy generally remains consistent regardless of its President. However, he acknowledged that President Trump had introduced significant changes. He remarked that the US withdrawal from the region has created a vacuum that is challenging to fill. He noted that countries in the wider region are closely monitoring these developments.



Dr. Raghida Dergham said that US relations with countries in the region will largely remain the same regardless of the outcome of the election. She pointed out that US elections are primarily determined by local issues, with immigration being a key concern of American voters. Dergham also criticised the laziness and bias of the media, especially US media, and called for coverage based more on ground realities and facts.



The insights shared by the panellists underscored the complex dynamics at play in the relationship between the US and the Arab world. The panellists also noted that the younger generation in the US is primarily influenced by social media platforms like TikTok rather than traditional media, which could lead to protest votes, especially considering the ongoing conflict in Gaza.







