US President visits Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi

US President Donald Trump has visited the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

President Trump was welcomed on arrival by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, His Excellency Dr Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat, and His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and President of the Abrahamic Family House, along with senior officials who accompanied him on a guided tour of the landmark interfaith complex.

During the visit, the US President was briefed on the Abrahamic Family House’s mission to promote peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding, and interfaith dialogue. President Trump toured the site’s three houses of worship, Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque, St Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, where he met with resident religious leaders and was further informed of the centre’s educational and community outreach initiatives.

The visit underscored the global significance of the Abrahamic Family House as a symbol of intercultural dialogue, and its role in fostering the values of coexistence, tolerance and human fraternity.

