US Secretary of state visits region to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Qatar from 10th to 12th June 2024 to discuss with partners the need to reach a ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all hostages.

Matthew Miller, the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, said Blinken will emphasise the importance of Hamas accepting the proposal on the table, which is nearly identical to one Hamas endorsed last month. The Secretary will discuss how the ceasefire proposal would benefit both Israelis and Palestinians.

Blinken will underscore that it would alleviate suffering in Gaza, enable a massive surge in humanitarian assistance, and allow Palestinians to return to their neighbourhoods. It would unlock the possibility of achieving calm along Israel’s northern border – so both displaced Israeli and Lebanese families can return to their homes – and set the conditions for further integration between Israel and its Arab neighbours, strengthening Israel’s long-term security and improving stability across the region. The Secretary will also continue to reiterate the need to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

In Jordan, the Secretary will attend a conference on the urgent humanitarian response to Gaza, co-hosted by Jordan, Egypt, and the United Nations.

