Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential election

The second round of Türkiye's presidential elections commenced on Sunday, as over 60 million voters flocked to polling stations.

The elections will determine Türkiye's new president for the next five years; the candidates being Incumbent President Recep Erdogan from the People's Alliance and Kemal Kilicdaroglu from the Nation's Alliance.

With almost 97 percent of ballot boxes counted in the first round, Erdogan led with 49.39 percent of votes and Kilicdaroglu had 44.92 percent, according to Türkiye's news agency Anadolu.

