Wednesday, June 28, 2023, will be the first day of Eid al-Adha in the majority of countries.

The International Astronomical Center confirmed that Wednesday, June 28, will be the first day of the blessed Eid al-Adha 2023.

Engineer Mohammed Shoukat Ouda, Director of the International Astronomical Center, stated in a statement issued by the center: "Most Islamic countries will be searching for the crescent moon of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on Sunday, June 18, 2023, corresponding to 29 Dhu al-Qa'dah, 1444 AH. On that day, it will be difficult to observe the crescent moon using a telescope from the middle and western parts of the Islamic world. Therefore, it is expected that Monday, June 19, will be the first day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah in many countries, and Tuesday, June 27, will be the day of Arafah, and Wednesday, June 28, will be the first day of the blessed Eid al-Adha."

The center explained that regarding the crescent moon sighting on Sunday, June 18, in some Arab and Islamic cities, the superficial calculations for the moon at sunset are as follows: in Jakarta, the moon sets 7 minutes after sunset, and its age is 6.5 hours. In Abu Dhabi, the moon sets 29 minutes after sunset, and its age is 12.4 hours. Observing the crescent moon in Jakarta and Abu Dhabi is not possible even with a telescope. In Riyadh, the moon sets 31 minutes after sunset, and its age is 13 hours. In Amman and Jerusalem, the moon sets 37 minutes after sunset, and its age is 13.8 hours. In Cairo, the moon sets 36 minutes after sunset, and its age is 14 hours. In Rabat, the moon sets 44 minutes after sunset, and its age is 16.2 hours. Observing the crescent moon is possible with a telescope in Riyadh, Amman, Jerusalem, Cairo, and Rabat only, and it is challenging in the east and center, requiring very clear skies for visibility.

To understand the meaning of these numbers, it should be noted that the shortest time for the crescent moon to be visible to the naked eye is 29 minutes, and the shortest age for the crescent moon to be visible to the naked eye is 15 hours and 33 minutes. It is not sufficient for the moon to stay longer and be older than these values for it to be visible because observing the crescent moon is influenced by other factors such as its angular distance from the sun, its distance from the horizon, and the time of its sighting.

Contrary to common belief, many Islamic countries rely on their local moon sighting to determine the beginning of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah and Eid al-Adha and do not follow any other country. Some of these countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Oman, the Kingdom of Morocco, Mauritania, Turkey, and most non-Arab Islamic countries in Africa. Since observing the crescent moon on Sunday, June 18 is not possible by any means in the eastern Islamic world and is not possible to observe with the naked eye from the Islamic world, it is expected that some of the aforementioned countries will announce Tuesday, June 20, as the first day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, and Thursday, June 29, as the first day of Eid al-Adha in these countries.

To know the results of moon sighting, you can visit the website of the Islamic Project for Moon Sighting, affiliated with the International Astronomical Center, at the address (www.AstronomyCenter.net). The project was established in 1998 and currently includes more than 1,500 members, including scientists and those interested in moon sighting and calendar calculations. The project encourages those interested in various countries to search for the moon and send their observation results to the project through its website. The results are then published after verification and examination.

The attached map shows the possibility of sighting the crescent moon on Sunday, June 18, from all regions of the world as follows:

The sighting of the crescent moon is impossible in the areas shown in red due to the moon setting before sunset and/or due to the surface conjunction occurring after sunset.

The sighting of the crescent moon is not possible with a telescope or with the naked eye in the non-colored areas.

The sighting of the crescent moon is only possible using a telescope in the areas shown in blue.

The sighting of the crescent moon is possible using a telescope in the areas shown in pink, and it may be visible to the naked eye in case of complete atmospheric clarity and observation by an experienced observer.

The sighting of the crescent moon is possible with the naked eye in the areas shown in green."

