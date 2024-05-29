Winners of Arab Social Media Influencers Award honoured at 22nd Arab Media Forum

Under the patronage of Ahmed bin Mohammed ..Winners of Arab Social Media Influencers Award honoured at the 22nd Arab Media Forum

Saif bin Zayed named ‘Influential Personality of the Year’ in recognition of his contributions and initiatives in the social and humanitarian fields

Mansoor bin Mohammed and Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of the Arab world’s most prominent award for digital influencers



Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Forum and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, held a ceremony to honour the winners of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award. The event was held on the second day of the 22nd Arab Media Forum, organised as part of the Arab Media Summit 2024.



His Highness Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, was honoured with the Influential Personality of the Year award in recognition of his impactful presence on social media platforms to serve noble goals in the fields of humanitarian and social work.



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, presented the award to Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, son of His Highness Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed honoured the Emirates Red Crescent Authority with the Community Service award for its use of social media platforms to extend humanitarian assistance.



HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed presented the award in the Audience category to the Saudi media professional and journalist Abdulrahman Abumalih, a prominent social media influencer and a podcasting pioneer in the Arab world. Abumalih is also the CEO and editor-in-chief of Riyadh-based production company Thmanyah.



HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also presented the e-commerce site Ounass and its CEO Khalid Al-Tayyar with the award in the Business Entrepreneurship category. The site has become a key destination for luxury shopping enthusiasts in the Gulf, serving as one of the best examples of e-commerce success in the Middle East.



HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also honoured the winner of the award in the Sports category, Musaed Al Fawzan, a Kuwaiti professional footballer, in recognition of his sporting achievements. Al Fawzan, who is followed by more than 3.8 million people, presents the ‘Thirty Challenge’ talk show on his YouTube channel, in which he hosts soccer celebrities.



Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, honoured the winner in the Health category, Dr. Kareem Ali, an Egyptian doctor who graduated from Al-Azhar University with a master's and doctorate degree and a specialisation in clinical toxicology and forensic medicine. Ali later went on to become one of the most followed Arab doctors on YouTube.



Her Highness also presented the award in the Entertainment category to Godus Bros, two prominent Saudi filmmakers who founded a visual and audio arts production company that has demonstrated excellence in digital content and filmmaking.



HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed honoured the Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy, with the award in the Culture and Arts category. Helmy, who shot to fame on social media by presenting comedic scenes, is today one of the most prominent comedy makers in the Arab world.



Her Highness presented the award in the Tourism category to Joe Hattab, the Jordanian travel blogger and content creator who shares his experiences and adventures in countries across the world on various social media platforms.



The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President; and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs. Also attending the ceremony were Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club; Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club; and a host of Arab digital influencers and content creators from across the region.



The Arab Social Media Influencers Award ceremony began with a rendition of a poem The Hero of Peace penned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and dedicated to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Prominent Emirati singer Ahlam sang the poem.



The Arab Social Media Influencers Award, which was launched in 2015 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to honour outstanding Arab digital content creators on social media. The award encourages the creation of exceptional content that promotes social values, spreads awareness and inspires people.



The award includes nine categories: Entertainment, Culture and Arts, Business Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Sports, Tourism, and Health, in addition to the Audience category and the Influential Personality of the Year.









