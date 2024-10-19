With participation of 3000 volunteers at Expo Sharjah, 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign collects 250 tonnes of relief aid

The national relief campaign "UAE stands with Lebanon" collected 250 tonness of relief aid at Expo Centre Sharjah with the participation of 3000 volunteers from various diverse segments of the UAE society.

The aid collection drive was organised under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council by the Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) in cooperation with various Emirati humanitarian institutions and charitable associations saw massive public participation.

Launched as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, the campaign has been going on for nearly two weeks now.

The event in Sharjah saw impressive turnout from the community. Among the dignitaries taking part were Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI), reflecting the leadership’s deep involvement in helping the distressed.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi stressed that support for humanitarian work was at the core of the UAE’s salient characteristics and praised the cooperation of various humanitarian institutions in campaigns like the current one.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of TBHF, drew attention to the mass support the campaign attracted since its launch. “This support for humanitarian efforts has been very consistent. Both the public and private sectors have enthusiastically come out to extend a helping hand,” she added.

Abdullah bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International, explained that the participation of the community in all its diversity in humanitarian aid campaigns like this reflected the humane core of the Emirati society to help people in hardships.

The two-week “UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign, launched on 8th October by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, saw the active participation of UAE humanitarian foundations and charities, such as: the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for charitable and humanitarian works, Dubai Humanitarian, Dubai Cares, Sharjah Charity Association, The Big Heart Foundation, Emirates Foundation, "Volunteers-Emirates" Foundation, Sharjah Volunteer Centre, Fujairah Charity Association, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, International Charity Organisation (ICO), Emirates Charitable Association, Sharjah Charity House, Dar Al Ber Society, Dubai Charity Association, and the "Day for Dubai" Foundation.

