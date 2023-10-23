With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 550 tonnes of relief material collected in second week of “Tarahum - for Gaza” campaign

UAE citizens and residents continue to contribute significantly to the “Tarahum - for Gaza” campaign, reflecting the values of the UAE’s community, humanitarian solidarity with the Palestinian people affected in the Gaza Strip, and support for the official efforts in this regard.

Up to 10,100 volunteers have participated in the campaign over the past two days, contributing to the preparation of 25,000 urgent relief packages through events organised in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah; more than 550 tonnes of relief material were collected. 120 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies and other essential materials for children and mothers, have been sent to the Egyptian city of el-Arish in collaboration with the World Food Programme, to bring into the Gaza Strip.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development. A total of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions, and national volunteer platforms, are participating in the campaign.

The campaign is an extension of the UAE’s commitment to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from disasters and crises and mitigate their impact on those most affected. It is in line with the UAE’s approach, based on the principle of human solidarity, and a continuation of the UAE’s efforts to support and provide relief to the Palestinian people, especially the most vulnerable groups, including children and women, and alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.