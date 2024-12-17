World Governments Summit promotes partnerships in Latin America

The World Governments Summit (WGS) Organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Latin American Centre for Public Administration and Development (CLAD) to promote cooperation and participation of Latin America and the Caribbean in the WGS events.

The MoU also focuses on sharing experiences and best practices to support the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The agreement was concluded during the 29th International State and Public Administration Reform Conference, organised by CLAD in Brasília. This partnership adds to the World Governments Summit's focus on governments and organisations across Latin America.

The MoU was signed by Esther Dweck, Brazil's Minister of State for Management and Innovation in Public Services and President of the Board of Directors of CLAD; Mohamed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the WGS Organisation; and Conrado Ramos, Secretary-General of CLAD.

During the visit, the WGS delegation also met Mauro Vieira, Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Alsuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil. They further held a series of meetings to highlight the pivotal role of the WGS in shaping the future.

Al Sharhan stated that the World Governments Summit is committed to promoting international partnerships and expanding collaboration with governments and organisations worldwide. He emphasised the importance of knowledge exchange and exploring innovative ideas and practices to advance the SDGs and shape a better future.

"The UAE's delegation participation in the conference reflects the robust and growing ties with Latin America, spanning a wide range of sectors," he added.

"The WGS is focused on expanding global partnerships, particularly in Latin America, aligning with our mission to towards shaping the future by bringing together countries, international organisations, experts, and CEOs. These efforts aim at fostering innovation and enable governments to address global challenges together, ultimately driving positive change," Al Sharhan noted.

During the visit, the World Governments Summit delegation held meetings with government officials and business leaders from Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil, focusing on promoting cooperation with the Global South and Latin American countries. The discussions explored the region's vast potential in key sectors such as trade, technology, and climate innovation.

The delegation presented an overview of the WGS to members of the Mexican Senate, in the presence of Gerardo Fernández Noroña, President of the Mexican Senate and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico María Teresa Mercado Pérez.

In Colombia, the delegation met with Efraín Cepeda Sarabia, President of the Colombian Senate; Saúl Cruz Bonilla, Secretary-General of the Senate; and Juan Manuel Santos, former President of Colombia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The visit encompassed a keynote address on the future of governments and the importance of government development at the CLAD Ministerial Board meeting held in Brasilia, which included Ministers of Public Service and Government Development in Latin America.

In Colombia, Al Sharhan held a working lunch with the RENATA network members hosted by the Executive Director of RENATA, Said Naví Lamk Beltrán, and concluded the visit with an interview with "El Congreso Magazine," Colombia's leading publication on public policy, to highlight the growing role of the WGS in fostering innovation and enhancing international partnerships.

