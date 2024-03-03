World Police Summit… An Inclusive International Platform

The third edition of the World Police Summit features various accompanying events, side conferences, exhibitions, and workshops.

These initiatives are designed to foster collaboration and facilitate meaningful discussions among police, security delegations, and organizational representatives. The ultimate goal is to generate recommendations and outcomes that align with the objectives of the World Police Summit.

4 Roundtables

Four roundtable discussions will be held during the Summit as part of the agenda. One of these will specifically address the formulation of roadmaps to tackle urgent issues in law enforcement. Additionally, the Dubai Police will receive a delegation from the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) Board of Directors on the Summit's sidelines, as a preparatory step towards hosting ICPA conferences in Dubai by the year 2027.

The roundtable discussions of the ICPA will delve into various topics aimed at enhancing the development of penal institutions through sustainable and resilient approaches in the ever-evolving world of technology. Key topics will include the 'Modernization of Correctional Practices,' 'Resilient Staffing Practices,' 'Staff Culture and Mental Resilience,' 'Staff Training for Resilience and Sustainability,' 'Digital Maturity in Prison,' 'Artificial Intelligence and the Future World of Technology in Corrections.' Furthermore, recommendations will be put forth for the main tracks to be addressed during the 2027 conferences.

IACP

Furthermore, the Summit will host the annual meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). This gathering will bring together representatives from the seven regions, namely Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Central Deserts, Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caribbean.

IALG

The Dubai Police will also host the second Seminar of the International Action Learning Group (IALG) on the sidelines of the World Police Summit in 2024.

The Seminar, hosted for the first time by Dubai Police, will feature the participation of Captain Dr. Abdullah Al Bastaki from the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, and Lieutenant Abdullah Al Dabal from the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

The International Action Learning Group (IALG) program supports the strategic, professional, and personal growth of 20 distinguished law enforcement officials selected from organizations across the globe.

Over nine months, the participants convene three times in various locations worldwide to undertake their missions, employing innovative and forward-thinking approaches. The focus is on exploring a pertinent emerging strategic issue related to the future of policing. The program culminates with the IALG presenting its outcomes to the participants at the forthcoming IALG conference, slated to commence in early June.

During the IALG program, the participants gather three times for seven days each. The inaugural Seminar was hosted by the Australian Federal Police in Sydney from November 12th to 18th, 2023. This Seminar aimed to foster connections among participants and significantly focused on mission-related content.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police hosted the second Seminar from February 27th to March 4th, 2024, while the third Seminar is scheduled to take place in Vancouver, Canada, from June 2nd to June 9th, 2024, and will be hosted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The IALG program aims to develop a greater knowledge of global law enforcement's threats and challenges while preparing participants to be better-equipped professionals who can effectively work within diverse international environments. It also aims to help them better understand the global, political, economic, social, and technological factors that influence law enforcement worldwide. The program focuses on introducing participants to future-oriented methodologies and techniques while focusing on their personal development and leadership skills. Ultimately, it empowers them to become integral members of a strong network of international law enforcement leaders.

Tech Exhibition

On its sidelines, the Summit organizes an international exhibition featuring state-of-the-art technologies and advanced tools for law enforcement and security operations. It offers a comprehensive marketplace with over 230 exhibitors showcasing the latest technological advancements and services.

The exhibition will feature various sectors and fields, including cutting-edge technological solutions, law enforcement and military supplies, rescue equipment, information technology, and smart and digital solutions for training and data management. It will also cover cybersecurity, imaging equipment, forensic, aviation, traffic, public safety, security systems, software and training, anti-money laundering, blockchain, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, electronic components, drones, police dogs, vehicles, biometric technology, anti-narcotics, resilience and sustainability, mounted police and various other sectors and fields.

Athletic Caravan

The Athletic Caravan, a collaborative initiative between the Dubai Police Sports Council and the Dubai Sports Council, will be participating in the World Police Summit with a first-of-its-kind practical study in the Middle East and the Arab world, presenting a visionary outlook on the future of sports in the country. It will be showcased in a dedicated pavilion at the Summit.

The Caravan will showcase the best sporting practices of the Dubai Police, including disciplines such as cycling, shooting, equestrianism, obstacle courses, gymnasiums, and marine sports, and highlighting notable achievements.

In addition, the Athletic Caravan provides daily opportunities for engaging in sports activities, such as walking in City Walk, shooting sports at Al Ruwayyah training city, and experiencing cycling at Kite Beach.

Specialized Workshops

In the field of Crime and Criminal Justice, the Summit will organize a workshop titled 'Responsible AI Innovation in Law Enforcement'. This workshop will be conducted by UNICRI and INTERPOL, who will introduce the concept of responsible AI innovation, describing what it is and why it is essential for the law enforcement community.

Furthermore, in the realm of Anti-Narcotics, the Summit will host two workshops. The first workshop is titled 'Achieving Public Health and Public Safety in the Management of Drug Addicted Offenders'. In contrast, the second workshop is titled 'The Role of officers of Security and School Institutions in Confronting Student Challenges in Educational Settings'.

Meanwhile, regarding the Forensics Field, the Summit will host two workshops. The first workshop is 'Doing Applied Research in Forensic Linguistics - A Focus on Online Child Protection'. In addition, the second workshop is titled 'Proficiency Testing in the Field of Forensic Genetics'.

In terms of police K9 units, two workshops will be conducted. The first workshop is titled 'AI in K9', while the second is titled 'K9 Integration into SWAT Operations'.

In addition, in the domain of Resilience and Sustainability, a workshop titled 'How GPT & ChatGPT Change Law Enforcement' will be organized during the World Police Summit.

Furthermore, in the realm of Drones, collaborative workshops with INTERPOL will address technical aspects, forensic analysis techniques, fundamental analysis principles, advanced analysis, and other pertinent topics.

