Dubai Parks and Resorts partners with Zayed University to encourage young Emiratis to excel in entertainment industry

Dubai Parks and Resorts, DPR, the largest theme park destination in the region, on Monday announced a partnership with Zayed University’s, ZU, Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses, to harness the perspective of Emirati youth on promoting the destination and positioning it at the forefront of the UAE’s growing leisure and entertainment sector.

The programme is part of DPR’s ongoing commitment to inspire and empower a new generation of Emirati talent to join the dynamic sector and develop into industry leaders.

More than 20 Emirati female students will work together on a major project to develop a strategic brand campaign that builds on the launch success of DPR. The mock campaign will see the students develop a creative idea that can be activated across media, marketing and social channels to reach target consumers and contribute to DPR’s business objectives and vision.

In the style of the popular TV show, Dragons’ Den, those involved will present their plans to a judging panel consisting of senior representatives from DPR and ZU’s faculty. The winners of the best campaign will be chosen in December.

Ahmad Hussain Bin Essa, General Manager – Theme Parks, DXB Entertainments PJSC, the company that owns Dubai Parks and Resorts, said, "In line with Dubai’s ambitious vision of 2021, which demonstrates the importance of diversifying the country’s economy, we believe that the leisure and entertainment industries will play a major role in boosting the tourism sector and reinforcing this vision.

"Therefore, to match the needs of this vast and growing industry we need to enable a new generation of Emirati experts to develop and run these businesses as we focus on Dubai becoming the leisure and entertainment hub of the region.

Our collaboration with Zayed University will not only benefit the students’ learning experience but will give us valuable insight into the thinking of our Emirati youth."

Pam Creedon, Acting Dean, College of Communication and Media Sciences, CCMS, said, "This class project with Dubai Parks and Resorts provided an opportunity for some of our best students to fulfil their potential and gave them vital hands-on experience in this critical business sector.

We are confident it benefitted our CCMS students at both our Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses by enhancing their skills, preparing them for their future careers, and opening their eyes to the vast opportunities that are available in the leisure and entertainment industry when they graduate."