Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter services to Maastricht, Netherlands

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, today launch a new scheduled freighter services to Maastricht in the Netherlands, expanding its footprint in Europe.

The European city will join Emirates SkyCargo’s global freighter network of over 40 cities and will become the second freighter destination in the Netherlands after Amsterdam.

Emirates SkyCargo will initially operate two freighter flights a week to Maastricht on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The aircraft will arrive at 8:10 local time and depart at 10:10 local time to Dubai World Central airport on both days. The twice weekly service will be operated by the Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777 freighter aircraft which has a cargo capacity of 100 tonnes. The freighter also allows for the transportation of large and outsized cargo through its wide main deck cargo doors.

Starting end of March, Emirates SkyCargo will be increasing its freighter frequency to Maastricht to seven weekly flights. The freighter flights to Maastricht are expected to supplement the cargo capacity offered on freighter and passenger aircraft to Amsterdam as well as providing air cargo connectivity to neighbouring regions in Belgium and Germany. Expected products to be moved in and out of Maastricht will include general and e-commerce cargo and pharmaceuticals.

"Emirates SkyCargo is delighted to be starting scheduled freighter services to Maastricht. The Netherlands is one of our most important cargo markets globally and the freighters to Maastricht will allow us to build a stronger presence to respond to customer needs in the region. In addition, the vibrant business and logistics community around Maastricht will now have access to seamless trade connections to over 155 destinations across six continents on the Emirates SkyCargo network," said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

"We look forward to serving this important air cargo customer at Maastricht Airport. This win is a culmination of several months of hard and successful work by our team. We would like to thank Emirates SkyCargo for their trust and confidence in our services and we will strive to fulfil and exceed their expectations and continue to improve our performance," said Jos Roeven, Managing Director for Maastricht Aachen Airport.