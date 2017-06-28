FAB named 'Best Trade Finance Bank' in MENA

First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, has been recognised as the ‘Best Trade Finance Bank in MENA’ at the GTR Leaders in Trade 2016 Awards in recognition of its excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance markets.

FAB received the award at a ceremony organised by Global Trade Review, GTR, magazine, in London recently.

Commenting on the award, FAB Deputy Group CEO and Acting Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Andre Sayegh, said, "We are very proud to have won this prestigious award and to be recognised as the ‘Best Trade Finance Bank in MENA’. It is a testament to the solid transaction banking proposition we have at FAB across cash and trade, and we will continue to work jointly with our clients to grow stronger through an extensive range of market-leading products, channel capabilities and specialised teams."

FAB has received a number of awards and recognitions since FGB and NBAD merged earlier this year. The awards are based on the outstanding achievements and accomplishments of both banks.