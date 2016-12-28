HTC unlocks spectacular deals for DSF

HTC has today announced that it is returning to the Dubai Shopping Festival this year with spectacular offers in partnership with leading retailer, Carrefour and on the brand new HTC UAE e-commerce store.

Shoppers will treated to exciting bundle offers on the highly acclaimed flagship device, the HTC 10 and the game-changing mid-range device, the HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle for the entire duration of the festival starting from the 26th of December till the 28th of January in 2017.

Shoppers at Carrefour will be given the opportunity to make their dream vacation a reality with a free travel voucher in partnership with Tajawal.com with every purchase of the HTC 10.

For online shoppers, the HTC e-commerce store will present unbeatable bundle deals including 10 gifts free with the HTC 10 and three add-ons to the HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle including Hi-Res Earphones, a clear shield and a protective glass cover.

Neeraj Seth, Head of Marketing, HTC MEA, said: “We are excited to further enhance the in-store and online shopping experience of our customers at one of the world’s largest retail events here in Dubai. The HTC 10 and the HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle make for great smartphone companions and the experience is only made sweeter with the opportunity to start the next year with travel plans or a variety of exciting gifts.”