Join the era of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing our lives in a multitude of different ways. Far from being a vision of the future, AI is already making life a little bit easier at home and in the office – and here’s how.

Game on!

Thanks to AI in video games, the virtual worlds of games such as Call of Duty are coming to life. AI is used to give non-player characters almost human intelligence, so that they are more responsive, adaptive and intelligent than ever before. Far from being two-dimensional heroes or villains, these NPCs have complex personalities that make gaming feel incredibly ‘real’.

What’s on?

Artificial intelligence is changing the way you watch TV. Internet TV networks such as Netflix use AI to offer you suggested programmes based on your viewing history, the time of day, and even the places on your screen that you click most frequently.

Driving ambition

Does your car feature an artificial-intelligence system? Chances are that when you get behind the wheel, you are helped along your journey by an infotainment or advanced driver assistance system that uses AI. Technology is used for speech and gesture recognition, eye tracking, driver condition evaluation, radar camera detection and so much more.

Smarter smartphones

Huawei has launched a new era of intelligent smartphones with its releases of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. Featuring the world’s first Kirin 970 – a dedicated neural network processing unit (NPU) – these smartphones feature AI to give users the ultimate personalised experience. Here’s a phone that responds to real-world situations instantly and learns from your behaviour to predict what you want to do. The AI technology improves speed, avoids power wastage, adapts to your needs, and takes exceptional photos.

