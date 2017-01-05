LG breaks new ground with 2017 Super UHD TV

Employing the most advanced color-enhancing LCD panel technology to date, LG Electronics’ SUPER UHD TVs (models SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000) featuring Nano Cell technology are expected to take LCD TV viewing to a whole new level at CES 2017 this week in Las Vegas.

The third generation LG SUPER UHD TV lineup featuring Nano Cell technology will render the most realistic images possible, creating highly nuanced, accurate colors while enabling wider viewing angles.

All of LG’s SUPER UHD TV models offer Active HDR with Dolby Vision allowing for multiple HDR formats, granting users access to the full spectrum of high-quality HDR content.

And with the latest version of LG’s intuitive webOS smart TV platform, powerful audio capabilities coupled with the thin, aesthetically pleasing design of every LG SUPER UHD TV model, customers will have no trouble finding the perfect TV model to fit their needs and expectations.

Nano Cell LCD displays offer a technological advantage by employing uniformly-sized particles approximately one nanometer in diameter to create more subtle, accurate colors that can be viewed from wider angles than other TVs, including Quantum Dot displays. Ideal for large, high-resolution TVs, LG SUPER UHD TVs with Nano Cell deliver consistent colors at wider viewing angles with virtually no color difference for viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching from a 60 degree angle.

Nano Cell achieves such impressive results by absorbing surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colors displayed on the screen.

These light absorbing capabilities allow LG’s new LCD displays to filter distinct colors with much greater precision, rendering each color exactly as it was intended by the original content producer.

For example, the color green on conventional TVs can blend with other color wavelengths – such as yellow or blue – causing the color to fade and take on yellowish or cyan hues.

LG Nano Cell dramatically reduces instances of color fading, image instability and other color degradation issues.

Nano Cell technology also reduces on-screen light glow to maintain high picture quality even when the screen is surrounded by intense ambient lighting.

Recognizing the excellent picture quality of LG’s Nano Cell SUPER UHD TVs, Technicolor, Hollywood’s expert in image and color, is partnering with LG to deliver TV image quality that conveys the artistic intentions of cinematic producers.

Home movie lovers will benefit from Technicolor’s 100 years of experience in developing and implementing advanced color technologies through Technicolor Expert Mode, designed to deliver the most accurate colors possible in LG’s SUPER UHD TVs.

The partnership builds upon the already impressive color reproduction technologies of LG’s 4K TVs to deliver the most vivid colors consistent with Technicolor’s high standards which have been adopted by the majority of Hollywood studios.

Furthermore, LG’s new Nano Cell TVs use improved ULTRA Luminance technology to deliver brighter, crisper image highlights.

The new lineup also supports a variety of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, or HLG.

This versatility is compounded by the new HDR Effect feature which raises image quality for SDR content. With the HDR Effect feature, SDR images are processed frame-by-frame to improve brightness in specific areas, enhance contrast ratios and render more precise images.

With support for BT.2020 and the ability to render over one billion possible colors, every new LG SUPER UHD TV is equipped with Active HDR and Dolby Vision, allowing for display of next generation HDR content that has been designed to render brighter scenes and greater shadow detail.

Active HDR allows the TV to process the HDR picture frame-by-frame and inserts dynamic data where needed.

This process allows the TV to offer the best picture to the viewers, whether the original HDR content contains dynamic, static or no metadata at all.

The implementation of the latest webOS Smart TV platform helps make LG’s entire lineup of premium TVs incredibly user-friendly.

LG webOS 3.5 is equipped with enhancements for easier control and faster access when using the improved Magic Remote and the new Magic Link feature.

Viewers can instantly access their favorite services such as Netflix and Amazon by pressing a single button on the remote, tapping into a wide variety of entertaining 4K programming.

The new Magic Link button provides a quick gateway for finding favorite content and accessing information about the actors and characters on screen.

And with the enhanced Magic Zoom, viewers can enlarge and record any part of the screen they wish to see close up.

Connecting the TV to a mobile phone or PC with a USB cable allows one to enjoy eye-popping 360-degree VR content.

Using Magic Remote, viewers can move the scene in any direction or zoom in and out using the scroll wheel to view more or less details.

LG SUPER UHD TVs feature the stunning Ultra Slim design with the unique crescent-shaped stand, which gives the 55-inch SJ9500 – only 6.9mm at its thinnest point – the illusion of floating in the air.

Whether on top of a TV stand, a part of an entertainment center or mounted on the wall, the beautiful LG SUPER UHD TV will enhance just about any home.

“Our 2017 SUPER UHD TV lineup with LG’s proprietary Nano Cell technology is a breakthrough in display technology that advances the LCD TV viewing experience to a level unlike any other,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

“Nano Cell is another example of how LG is innovating and pushing the boundaries of display technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”